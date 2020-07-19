Rent Calculator
1414 W. Ashby Place - 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1414 W. Ashby Place - 1
1414 West Ashby Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
1414 West Ashby Place, San Antonio, TX 78201
Woodlawn Lake
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Very charming older feel with lots of room at 2037 square feet. Home has wood floors throughout,high ceiling,built in shelves,4bedrooms,1.5 bath,a front porch and more!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1414 W. Ashby Place - 1 have any available units?
1414 W. Ashby Place - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1414 W. Ashby Place - 1 have?
Some of 1414 W. Ashby Place - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1414 W. Ashby Place - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1414 W. Ashby Place - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 W. Ashby Place - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1414 W. Ashby Place - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 1414 W. Ashby Place - 1 offer parking?
No, 1414 W. Ashby Place - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1414 W. Ashby Place - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1414 W. Ashby Place - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 W. Ashby Place - 1 have a pool?
No, 1414 W. Ashby Place - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1414 W. Ashby Place - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1414 W. Ashby Place - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 W. Ashby Place - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1414 W. Ashby Place - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
