Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1414 Horizon Circle
Last updated November 1 2019 at 4:53 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1414 Horizon Circle
1414 Horizon Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1414 Horizon Circle, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
All showings require a 24 hour notice. Photos were taken prior to tenant moving in. Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a 2 car garage in Stone Oak Parke subdivision. Please verify schools if important.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1414 Horizon Circle have any available units?
1414 Horizon Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 1414 Horizon Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1414 Horizon Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 Horizon Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1414 Horizon Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 1414 Horizon Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1414 Horizon Circle offers parking.
Does 1414 Horizon Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1414 Horizon Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 Horizon Circle have a pool?
No, 1414 Horizon Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1414 Horizon Circle have accessible units?
No, 1414 Horizon Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 Horizon Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1414 Horizon Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1414 Horizon Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1414 Horizon Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
