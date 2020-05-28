All apartments in San Antonio
14127 Kings Meadows
Last updated August 20 2019 at 11:08 AM

14127 Kings Meadows

14127 Kings Mdws · No Longer Available
Location

14127 Kings Mdws, San Antonio, TX 78231
Oak Meadow

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available now. Centrally located, well maintained home nestled among oak trees. Verify schools if important.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14127 Kings Meadows have any available units?
14127 Kings Meadows doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 14127 Kings Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
14127 Kings Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14127 Kings Meadows pet-friendly?
No, 14127 Kings Meadows is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 14127 Kings Meadows offer parking?
Yes, 14127 Kings Meadows offers parking.
Does 14127 Kings Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14127 Kings Meadows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14127 Kings Meadows have a pool?
No, 14127 Kings Meadows does not have a pool.
Does 14127 Kings Meadows have accessible units?
No, 14127 Kings Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does 14127 Kings Meadows have units with dishwashers?
No, 14127 Kings Meadows does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14127 Kings Meadows have units with air conditioning?
No, 14127 Kings Meadows does not have units with air conditioning.
