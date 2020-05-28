Rent Calculator
San Antonio, TX
14127 Kings Meadows
14127 Kings Meadows
14127 Kings Mdws
No Longer Available
Location
14127 Kings Mdws, San Antonio, TX 78231
Oak Meadow
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available now. Centrally located, well maintained home nestled among oak trees. Verify schools if important.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14127 Kings Meadows have any available units?
14127 Kings Meadows doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 14127 Kings Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
14127 Kings Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14127 Kings Meadows pet-friendly?
No, 14127 Kings Meadows is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 14127 Kings Meadows offer parking?
Yes, 14127 Kings Meadows offers parking.
Does 14127 Kings Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14127 Kings Meadows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14127 Kings Meadows have a pool?
No, 14127 Kings Meadows does not have a pool.
Does 14127 Kings Meadows have accessible units?
No, 14127 Kings Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does 14127 Kings Meadows have units with dishwashers?
No, 14127 Kings Meadows does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14127 Kings Meadows have units with air conditioning?
No, 14127 Kings Meadows does not have units with air conditioning.
