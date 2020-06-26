All apartments in San Antonio
14122 Smokey Way

Location

14122 Smokey Way, San Antonio, TX 78217
Northern Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14122 Smokey Way have any available units?
14122 Smokey Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 14122 Smokey Way currently offering any rent specials?
14122 Smokey Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14122 Smokey Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 14122 Smokey Way is pet friendly.
Does 14122 Smokey Way offer parking?
No, 14122 Smokey Way does not offer parking.
Does 14122 Smokey Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14122 Smokey Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14122 Smokey Way have a pool?
No, 14122 Smokey Way does not have a pool.
Does 14122 Smokey Way have accessible units?
No, 14122 Smokey Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14122 Smokey Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 14122 Smokey Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14122 Smokey Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 14122 Smokey Way does not have units with air conditioning.
