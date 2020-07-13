14110 Veneto Dr Unit 3

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/98c2337045 ---- Come out and see this great unit! Granite countertops, ceramic tile for 1st floor, carpeting upstairs. Spacious backyard. Located near 1604 & I-35. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly. Tenant pays $70/month for water use. *Pets Allowed Ac Central Appliance Dishwasher Appliance Disposal Appliance Microwave Appliance Refrigerator Flooring Tile Indoor Family Room Outdoor Back Yard Outdoor Fenced Parking 1 Car Garage