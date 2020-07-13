All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
14110 Veneto Dr Unit 3
Last updated June 14 2019 at 9:52 PM

14110 Veneto Dr Unit 3

14110 Veneto Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14110 Veneto Drive, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/98c2337045 ---- Come out and see this great unit! Granite countertops, ceramic tile for 1st floor, carpeting upstairs. Spacious backyard. Located near 1604 & I-35. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly. Tenant pays $70/month for water use. *Pets Allowed Ac Central Appliance Dishwasher Appliance Disposal Appliance Microwave Appliance Refrigerator Flooring Tile Indoor Family Room Outdoor Back Yard Outdoor Fenced Parking 1 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14110 Veneto Dr Unit 3 have any available units?
14110 Veneto Dr Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 14110 Veneto Dr Unit 3 have?
Some of 14110 Veneto Dr Unit 3's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14110 Veneto Dr Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
14110 Veneto Dr Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14110 Veneto Dr Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14110 Veneto Dr Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 14110 Veneto Dr Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 14110 Veneto Dr Unit 3 offers parking.
Does 14110 Veneto Dr Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14110 Veneto Dr Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14110 Veneto Dr Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 14110 Veneto Dr Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 14110 Veneto Dr Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 14110 Veneto Dr Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 14110 Veneto Dr Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14110 Veneto Dr Unit 3 has units with dishwashers.
