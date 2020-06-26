1411 Gibbs, San Antonio, TX 78202 Jefferson Heights
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled 4 Bedroom 1 bath - Recently remodeled rare 4 bedroom, 1 bath. Home on fenced lot. Easy access to highway. All dimenssions and measurements to be verified. Landlord pays for yard maintenance and quarterly pest control.
(RLNE4873939)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
