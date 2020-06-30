All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated February 3 2020 at 12:47 PM

14107 PURPLE MARTIN

14107 Purple Martin · No Longer Available
Location

14107 Purple Martin, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 BEDROOM - APPLY AT WWW.CORATURPIN.COM
Please call 210 906 06 16 for information and rental criteria.
*** 4 bedroom 2.5 bath.***. Two car garage.
Laminate floors in living areas and bedrooms
Only small dogs older than 2 yrs

(RLNE5495270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14107 PURPLE MARTIN have any available units?
14107 PURPLE MARTIN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 14107 PURPLE MARTIN currently offering any rent specials?
14107 PURPLE MARTIN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14107 PURPLE MARTIN pet-friendly?
Yes, 14107 PURPLE MARTIN is pet friendly.
Does 14107 PURPLE MARTIN offer parking?
Yes, 14107 PURPLE MARTIN offers parking.
Does 14107 PURPLE MARTIN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14107 PURPLE MARTIN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14107 PURPLE MARTIN have a pool?
No, 14107 PURPLE MARTIN does not have a pool.
Does 14107 PURPLE MARTIN have accessible units?
No, 14107 PURPLE MARTIN does not have accessible units.
Does 14107 PURPLE MARTIN have units with dishwashers?
No, 14107 PURPLE MARTIN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14107 PURPLE MARTIN have units with air conditioning?
No, 14107 PURPLE MARTIN does not have units with air conditioning.

