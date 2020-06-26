Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage carpet

14103 Volpi #102 San Antonio, Tx 78233 - Nice townhouse conveniently located in the Northeast area, close to Loop 1604, Loop 410, IH-35, Randolph AFB, & Fort Sam Houston. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 1 car garage. Tray ceilings w/crown molding in the living room. Granite countertops & all black appliances in kitchen. Nice privacy fenced backyard. Stained concrete on the first floor w/carpet upstairs. Tenant also responsible for $70/month payment for water.



Please go to https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mu6CyH9KycqyXOCvF3tkuVdAqFcNbbmX/view?usp=sharing to review Screening Criteria and Application Addenda before applying.



(RLNE3925511)