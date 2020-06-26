All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 14103 VOLPI #102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
14103 VOLPI #102
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

14103 VOLPI #102

14103 Volpi Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14103 Volpi Drive, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
14103 Volpi #102 San Antonio, Tx 78233 - Nice townhouse conveniently located in the Northeast area, close to Loop 1604, Loop 410, IH-35, Randolph AFB, & Fort Sam Houston. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 1 car garage. Tray ceilings w/crown molding in the living room. Granite countertops & all black appliances in kitchen. Nice privacy fenced backyard. Stained concrete on the first floor w/carpet upstairs. Tenant also responsible for $70/month payment for water.

Please go to https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mu6CyH9KycqyXOCvF3tkuVdAqFcNbbmX/view?usp=sharing to review Screening Criteria and Application Addenda before applying.

(RLNE3925511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14103 VOLPI #102 have any available units?
14103 VOLPI #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 14103 VOLPI #102 have?
Some of 14103 VOLPI #102's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14103 VOLPI #102 currently offering any rent specials?
14103 VOLPI #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14103 VOLPI #102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14103 VOLPI #102 is pet friendly.
Does 14103 VOLPI #102 offer parking?
Yes, 14103 VOLPI #102 offers parking.
Does 14103 VOLPI #102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14103 VOLPI #102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14103 VOLPI #102 have a pool?
No, 14103 VOLPI #102 does not have a pool.
Does 14103 VOLPI #102 have accessible units?
No, 14103 VOLPI #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 14103 VOLPI #102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14103 VOLPI #102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Benton
6710 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78249
Mela Luxury Apartments
1507 Mission Road
San Antonio, TX 78210
Cortland View at TPC
4092 TPC Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78261
Moxie
901 ackson Keller Drive - 901
San Antonio, TX 78213
Retreat at Cross Mountain
19414 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78255
Parkvista
5470 W Military Dr
San Antonio, TX 78242
Park at Rialto
25051 IH 10 West
San Antonio, TX 78257
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr
San Antonio, TX 78238

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio