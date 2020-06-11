All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 141 Frank.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
141 Frank
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:45 AM

141 Frank

141 Frank Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Government Hil
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

141 Frank Street, San Antonio, TX 78208
Government Hil

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
new construction
Near Hwy I-30 & 380,5min to L3.
From Trader Rd. Rd, go East and take right on Cedar Creek and right on Frank.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Frank have any available units?
141 Frank doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 141 Frank currently offering any rent specials?
141 Frank is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Frank pet-friendly?
No, 141 Frank is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 141 Frank offer parking?
No, 141 Frank does not offer parking.
Does 141 Frank have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Frank does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Frank have a pool?
No, 141 Frank does not have a pool.
Does 141 Frank have accessible units?
No, 141 Frank does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Frank have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 Frank has units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Frank have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 Frank does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hill Country Villas
9032 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Costa Biscaya
5100 Eisenhauer
San Antonio, TX 78218
Regatta Apartments
12635 Scarsdale Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
The Residences at La Cantera
6215 Via la Cantera
San Antonio, TX 78256
Vistana
100 N Santa Rosa Ave
San Antonio, TX 78207
The Redland
18979 Redland Rd
San Antonio, TX 78259
Republic at Alamo Heights
1111 Austin Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78209
Abbey at Copper Creek
11245 Sir Winston St
San Antonio, TX 78216

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio