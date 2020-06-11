Rent Calculator
141 Frank
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:45 AM
141 Frank
141 Frank Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
141 Frank Street, San Antonio, TX 78208
Government Hil
Amenities
dishwasher
new construction
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
new construction
Near Hwy I-30 & 380,5min to L3.
From Trader Rd. Rd, go East and take right on Cedar Creek and right on Frank.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 141 Frank have any available units?
141 Frank doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 141 Frank currently offering any rent specials?
141 Frank is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Frank pet-friendly?
No, 141 Frank is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 141 Frank offer parking?
No, 141 Frank does not offer parking.
Does 141 Frank have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Frank does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Frank have a pool?
No, 141 Frank does not have a pool.
Does 141 Frank have accessible units?
No, 141 Frank does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Frank have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 Frank has units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Frank have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 Frank does not have units with air conditioning.
