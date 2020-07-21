1409 West Magnolia Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78201 Jefferson
Amenities
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Duplex in Woodlawn lake. All occupants over 18 must apply, Application fee $50 Most qualified applicant accepted We do not run applications over the weekend. **Refrigerator will be provided**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1409 W MAGNOLIA AVE have any available units?
1409 W MAGNOLIA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.