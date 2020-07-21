All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated September 11 2019 at 11:27 AM

1409 W MAGNOLIA AVE

1409 West Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1409 West Magnolia Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78201
Jefferson

Amenities

refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Duplex in Woodlawn lake. All occupants over 18 must apply, Application fee $50 Most qualified applicant accepted We do not run applications over the weekend. **Refrigerator will be provided**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 W MAGNOLIA AVE have any available units?
1409 W MAGNOLIA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1409 W MAGNOLIA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1409 W MAGNOLIA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 W MAGNOLIA AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1409 W MAGNOLIA AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1409 W MAGNOLIA AVE offer parking?
No, 1409 W MAGNOLIA AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1409 W MAGNOLIA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 W MAGNOLIA AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 W MAGNOLIA AVE have a pool?
No, 1409 W MAGNOLIA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1409 W MAGNOLIA AVE have accessible units?
No, 1409 W MAGNOLIA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 W MAGNOLIA AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1409 W MAGNOLIA AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1409 W MAGNOLIA AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1409 W MAGNOLIA AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
