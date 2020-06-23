Rent Calculator
1409 Donaldson Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1409 Donaldson Ave
1409 Donaldson Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
1409 Donaldson Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78228
Donaldson Terrace
Amenities
patio / balcony
all utils included
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Cute Studio Apartment ALL BILLS PAID's Cable and WFI is not included! Owner looking for a short term tenant. Enjoy the patio and relax! Sorry no pets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1409 Donaldson Ave have any available units?
1409 Donaldson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 1409 Donaldson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Donaldson Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Donaldson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1409 Donaldson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 1409 Donaldson Ave offer parking?
No, 1409 Donaldson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1409 Donaldson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 Donaldson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Donaldson Ave have a pool?
No, 1409 Donaldson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1409 Donaldson Ave have accessible units?
No, 1409 Donaldson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Donaldson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1409 Donaldson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1409 Donaldson Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1409 Donaldson Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
