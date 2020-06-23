All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1409 Donaldson Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1409 Donaldson Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1409 Donaldson Ave

1409 Donaldson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Donaldson Terrace
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1409 Donaldson Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78228
Donaldson Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Cute Studio Apartment ALL BILLS PAID's Cable and WFI is not included! Owner looking for a short term tenant. Enjoy the patio and relax! Sorry no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 Donaldson Ave have any available units?
1409 Donaldson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1409 Donaldson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Donaldson Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Donaldson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1409 Donaldson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1409 Donaldson Ave offer parking?
No, 1409 Donaldson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1409 Donaldson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 Donaldson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Donaldson Ave have a pool?
No, 1409 Donaldson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1409 Donaldson Ave have accessible units?
No, 1409 Donaldson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Donaldson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1409 Donaldson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1409 Donaldson Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1409 Donaldson Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Collection Overlook
4934 Woodstone Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Siesta Lane
111 Siesta Lane
San Antonio, TX 78201
Mission Oaks
7575 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Montecito
8302 W Hausman Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Wellington Estates
6623 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
ReNew at TPC
5707 TPC Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78261
Birdsong at Alamo Ranch
12130 Alamo Ranch Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78253
Stratton Park
12324 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio