Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1407 Bailey Ave
Last updated September 26 2019 at 4:21 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1407 Bailey Ave
1407 Bailey Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1407 Bailey Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210
Sunny Slope
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COZY & AFFORDABLE! 3/2 home. Great community.
Rent:$1050
Security Deposit:$ 1050
Non refundable Cleaning Deposit $250.00
Pet Deposit: $300.00
Application Fee $65 18 Years and older
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1407 Bailey Ave have any available units?
1407 Bailey Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1407 Bailey Ave have?
Some of 1407 Bailey Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1407 Bailey Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1407 Bailey Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 Bailey Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1407 Bailey Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1407 Bailey Ave offer parking?
No, 1407 Bailey Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1407 Bailey Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 Bailey Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 Bailey Ave have a pool?
No, 1407 Bailey Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1407 Bailey Ave have accessible units?
No, 1407 Bailey Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 Bailey Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1407 Bailey Ave has units with dishwashers.
