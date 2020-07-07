Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1405 Donaldson Ave - 101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1405 Donaldson Ave - 101
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1405 Donaldson Ave - 101
1405 Donaldson Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Donaldson Terrace
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1405 Donaldson Ave, San Antonio, TX 78228
Donaldson Terrace
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1405 Donaldson Ave - 101 have any available units?
1405 Donaldson Ave - 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 1405 Donaldson Ave - 101 currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Donaldson Ave - 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Donaldson Ave - 101 pet-friendly?
No, 1405 Donaldson Ave - 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 1405 Donaldson Ave - 101 offer parking?
No, 1405 Donaldson Ave - 101 does not offer parking.
Does 1405 Donaldson Ave - 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 Donaldson Ave - 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Donaldson Ave - 101 have a pool?
No, 1405 Donaldson Ave - 101 does not have a pool.
Does 1405 Donaldson Ave - 101 have accessible units?
No, 1405 Donaldson Ave - 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Donaldson Ave - 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 Donaldson Ave - 101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 Donaldson Ave - 101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1405 Donaldson Ave - 101 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Broadstone Colonnade
4330 Spectrum One
San Antonio, TX 78230
Oaks on Bandera
1171 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78228
Savannah Oaks
14614 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Castle Hills Townhomes
1947 Larkspur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78213
Preston Peak
4114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Costa Almadena
6222 South New Braunfels
San Antonio, TX 78223
Park at Briggs Ranch
5525 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245
Aberdeen Acres
236 Deerwood Drive
San Antonio, TX 78209
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio