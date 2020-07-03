All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:51 PM

1404 LAMAR ST

1404 Lamar Street · No Longer Available
Location

1404 Lamar Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Harvard Place - Eastlawn

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FULLY RENOVATED 3/1 READY FOR MOVE IN - Minutes from downtown, this house has been fully renovated. 2 living areas and nice sized kitchen highlight this quaint house. Schedule an appointment today. ALL BILLS PAID.

(RLNE5420213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 LAMAR ST have any available units?
1404 LAMAR ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1404 LAMAR ST currently offering any rent specials?
1404 LAMAR ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 LAMAR ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1404 LAMAR ST is pet friendly.
Does 1404 LAMAR ST offer parking?
No, 1404 LAMAR ST does not offer parking.
Does 1404 LAMAR ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 LAMAR ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 LAMAR ST have a pool?
No, 1404 LAMAR ST does not have a pool.
Does 1404 LAMAR ST have accessible units?
No, 1404 LAMAR ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 LAMAR ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 LAMAR ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1404 LAMAR ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1404 LAMAR ST does not have units with air conditioning.

