14015 Jubilee Way

Amenities
NORTHSIDE I.S.D. - Beautiful, Spacious Home in Popular Sonoma Ranch * Huge Living Areas, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms w/ Game Room * Tiled Entryway, Open Floor Plan w/ Great Natural Light Throughout Living & Kitchen * Stainless Steel Appliances Included, Gas Cooking * Large Master Suite, Bathroom w/ Separate Garden Tub & Shower * Handsome Wood Bannister & Railing, Neutral Paint Colors * Great Covered Patio, Nicely-Sized Back Yard * Attached 2-Car Garage, Easy Access to Loop-1604, I-10 * Northside ISD
(RLNE5368013)