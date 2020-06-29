All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 14015 Jubilee Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
14015 Jubilee Way
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

14015 Jubilee Way

14015 Jubilee Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14015 Jubilee Way, San Antonio, TX 78023
Arbor at Sonoma Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
internet access
NORTHSIDE I.S.D. - Beautiful, Spacious Home in Popular Sonoma Ranch * Huge Living Areas, 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms w/ Game Room * Tiled Entryway, Open Floor Plan w/ Great Natural Light Throughout Living & Kitchen * Stainless Steel Appliances Included, Gas Cooking * Large Master Suite, Bathroom w/ Separate Garden Tub & Shower * Handsome Wood Bannister & Railing, Neutral Paint Colors * Great Covered Patio, Nicely-Sized Back Yard * Attached 2-Car Garage, Easy Access to Loop-1604, I-10 * Northside ISD

(RLNE5368013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14015 Jubilee Way have any available units?
14015 Jubilee Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 14015 Jubilee Way have?
Some of 14015 Jubilee Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14015 Jubilee Way currently offering any rent specials?
14015 Jubilee Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14015 Jubilee Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 14015 Jubilee Way is pet friendly.
Does 14015 Jubilee Way offer parking?
Yes, 14015 Jubilee Way offers parking.
Does 14015 Jubilee Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14015 Jubilee Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14015 Jubilee Way have a pool?
No, 14015 Jubilee Way does not have a pool.
Does 14015 Jubilee Way have accessible units?
No, 14015 Jubilee Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14015 Jubilee Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 14015 Jubilee Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Saddle Ridge
5711 N Knoll
San Antonio, TX 78240
5 Fifty
550 Heimer Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
Las Palmas Apartments
12125 El Sendero
San Antonio, TX 78233
Parkvista
5470 W Military Dr
San Antonio, TX 78242
The Abbey at Sonterra
20710 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
The Canopy
950 E Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Cortland Walker Ranch
12803 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
120 Ninth St
120 9th Street
San Antonio, TX 78215

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio