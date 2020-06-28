Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
14011 FAIRWAY OAKS
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:26 PM
1 of 14
14011 FAIRWAY OAKS
14011 Fairway Oaks
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
14011 Fairway Oaks, San Antonio, TX 78217
Northern Hills
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location, golf course, great local restaurnts and shoppings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14011 FAIRWAY OAKS have any available units?
14011 FAIRWAY OAKS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 14011 FAIRWAY OAKS currently offering any rent specials?
14011 FAIRWAY OAKS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14011 FAIRWAY OAKS pet-friendly?
No, 14011 FAIRWAY OAKS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 14011 FAIRWAY OAKS offer parking?
Yes, 14011 FAIRWAY OAKS offers parking.
Does 14011 FAIRWAY OAKS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14011 FAIRWAY OAKS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14011 FAIRWAY OAKS have a pool?
No, 14011 FAIRWAY OAKS does not have a pool.
Does 14011 FAIRWAY OAKS have accessible units?
No, 14011 FAIRWAY OAKS does not have accessible units.
Does 14011 FAIRWAY OAKS have units with dishwashers?
No, 14011 FAIRWAY OAKS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14011 FAIRWAY OAKS have units with air conditioning?
No, 14011 FAIRWAY OAKS does not have units with air conditioning.
