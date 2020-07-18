1401 S Flores

Amenities
The historic Steel House Lofts Condominiums offer an urban lifestyle like no other in San Antonio. Located in San Antonio's hottest "new" area of Southtown, this spacious 1840SF, 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo offers a stylish open floor-plan with soaring 12' ceilings and industrial finishes, including original concrete floors, & exposed brick walls. Fridge, washer/dryer, & 2 premium parking spots are also included in the monthly rent. Condo amenities include controlled access building entry, bike storage, lap pool w/ waterfall, outdoor entertainment area, WIFI in public areas, on-site fitness center, on-site restaurant - The Fruiteria, & private dog park. The steel house lofts are walking distance to Blue Star, King Williams, two HEB locations, and many other shops and restaurants.