All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1401 S Flores.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1401 S Flores
Last updated July 11 2020 at 9:28 PM

1401 S Flores

1401 South Flores Street · (512) 409-8522
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Lone Star
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1401 South Flores Street, San Antonio, TX 78204
Lone Star

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1841 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
The historic Steel House Lofts Condominiums offer an urban lifestyle like no other in San Antonio. Located in San Antonio's hottest "new" area of Southtown, this spacious 1840SF, 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo offers a stylish open floor-plan with soaring 12' ceilings and industrial finishes, including original concrete floors, & exposed brick walls. Fridge, washer/dryer, & 2 premium parking spots are also included in the monthly rent. Condo amenities include controlled access building entry, bike storage, lap pool w/ waterfall, outdoor entertainment area, WIFI in public areas, on-site fitness center, on-site restaurant - The Fruiteria, & private dog park. The steel house lofts are walking distance to Blue Star, King Williams, two HEB locations, and many other shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 S Flores have any available units?
1401 S Flores has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 S Flores have?
Some of 1401 S Flores's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 S Flores currently offering any rent specials?
1401 S Flores is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 S Flores pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 S Flores is pet friendly.
Does 1401 S Flores offer parking?
Yes, 1401 S Flores offers parking.
Does 1401 S Flores have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1401 S Flores offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 S Flores have a pool?
Yes, 1401 S Flores has a pool.
Does 1401 S Flores have accessible units?
No, 1401 S Flores does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 S Flores have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 S Flores does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1401 S Flores?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1221 Broadway Lofts
1221 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
The Colony Uptown
8425 Ahern Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216
Castle Hills Townhomes
1947 Larkspur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78213
Verandas at Shavano
17203 NW Military Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78249
Dwell at Legacy
1810 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78259
Preserve on Fredericksburg
10422 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Hawthorne House
7403 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Junipers Edge
8401 N. FM 1560
San Antonio, TX 78254

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity