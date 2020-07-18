1401 S Flores

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking gym pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access

The historic Steel House Lofts Condominiums offer an urban lifestyle like no other in San Antonio. Located in San Antonio's hottest "new" area of Southtown, this spacious 1840SF, 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo offers a stylish open floor-plan with soaring 12' ceilings and industrial finishes, including original concrete floors, & exposed brick walls. Fridge, washer/dryer, & 2 premium parking spots are also included in the monthly rent. Condo amenities include controlled access building entry, bike storage, lap pool w/ waterfall, outdoor entertainment area, WIFI in public areas, on-site fitness center, on-site restaurant - The Fruiteria, & private dog park. The steel house lofts are walking distance to Blue Star, King Williams, two HEB locations, and many other shops and restaurants.