All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1401 PATRICIA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1401 PATRICIA
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:26 PM

1401 PATRICIA

1401 Patricia Drive · (210) 255-3073
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1401 Patricia Drive, San Antonio, TX 78213

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$889

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 901 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
basketball court
tennis court
business center
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
Every convenience you could think of are all within minutes of this excellent location. Enjoy nearby parks, shops, grocery stores, retail, dining and entertainment. Onsite you''ll find an abundance of amenities including poolside Wi-Fi, basketball and tennis courts, a business center, two-tiered pool with a sundeck, picnic areas, vending machines and picnic areas with grills. Get a great deal and love where you live, a true win-win all around! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 PATRICIA have any available units?
1401 PATRICIA has a unit available for $889 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 PATRICIA have?
Some of 1401 PATRICIA's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 PATRICIA currently offering any rent specials?
1401 PATRICIA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 PATRICIA pet-friendly?
No, 1401 PATRICIA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1401 PATRICIA offer parking?
No, 1401 PATRICIA does not offer parking.
Does 1401 PATRICIA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 PATRICIA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 PATRICIA have a pool?
Yes, 1401 PATRICIA has a pool.
Does 1401 PATRICIA have accessible units?
No, 1401 PATRICIA does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 PATRICIA have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 PATRICIA does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1401 PATRICIA?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Axio
8722 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Courtland Heights
5940 Danny Kaye Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Lookout at Comanche Hill
14722 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247
The Towers
16735 La Cantera Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78256
Tom Pawel Village
14785 Omicron Dr
San Antonio, TX 78245
Belknap Arms
307 West Mistletoe Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212
The Residences at La Cantera
6215 Via la Cantera
San Antonio, TX 78256
Heritage Oaks at Brooks
216 Claggett St
San Antonio, TX 78235

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity