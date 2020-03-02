1401 PATRICIA

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court business center pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court

Every convenience you could think of are all within minutes of this excellent location. Enjoy nearby parks, shops, grocery stores, retail, dining and entertainment. Onsite you''ll find an abundance of amenities including poolside Wi-Fi, basketball and tennis courts, a business center, two-tiered pool with a sundeck, picnic areas, vending machines and picnic areas with grills. Get a great deal and love where you live, a true win-win all around! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.