Must see this 4 bedroom with study. Large and open living area. Eat-in Kitchen with an island. Master bedroom with full bathroom. Backyard perfect for entertaining! Close to Randolph AFB, I35, and Shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14 Bedford Bay have any available units?
14 Bedford Bay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.