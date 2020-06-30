All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 14 Bedford Bay.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
14 Bedford Bay
Last updated April 1 2020 at 3:23 AM

14 Bedford Bay

14 Bedford Bay · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14 Bedford Bay, San Antonio, TX 78239

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Must see this 4 bedroom with study. Large and open living area. Eat-in Kitchen with an island. Master bedroom with full bathroom. Backyard perfect for entertaining! Close to Randolph AFB, I35, and Shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Bedford Bay have any available units?
14 Bedford Bay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 14 Bedford Bay currently offering any rent specials?
14 Bedford Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Bedford Bay pet-friendly?
No, 14 Bedford Bay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 14 Bedford Bay offer parking?
Yes, 14 Bedford Bay offers parking.
Does 14 Bedford Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Bedford Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Bedford Bay have a pool?
No, 14 Bedford Bay does not have a pool.
Does 14 Bedford Bay have accessible units?
No, 14 Bedford Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Bedford Bay have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Bedford Bay does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Bedford Bay have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Bedford Bay does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Escalante
1540 W Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78248
The '68
623 Hemisfair Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78206
Indian Hollow
12701 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
Verandas at Alamo Ranch
6831 Alamo Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78253
Legacy Creekside
7210 Potranco Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
Costa Cadiz
2819 South WW WhiteRoad
San Antonio, TX 78222
The Redland
18979 Redland Rd
San Antonio, TX 78259
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio