All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 13923 Flairwood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
13923 Flairwood Street
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

13923 Flairwood Street

13923 Flairwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Woodstone
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13923 Flairwood Street, San Antonio, TX 78233
Woodstone

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,282 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include spe

(RLNE4943459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13923 Flairwood Street have any available units?
13923 Flairwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 13923 Flairwood Street have?
Some of 13923 Flairwood Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13923 Flairwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
13923 Flairwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13923 Flairwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 13923 Flairwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 13923 Flairwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 13923 Flairwood Street offers parking.
Does 13923 Flairwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13923 Flairwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13923 Flairwood Street have a pool?
No, 13923 Flairwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 13923 Flairwood Street have accessible units?
No, 13923 Flairwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13923 Flairwood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13923 Flairwood Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1779 Nacogdoches Road
San Antonio, TX 78209
Arbors On Rustleaf
150 Rustleaf Dr
San Antonio, TX 78242
Belknap Arms
307 West Mistletoe Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212
Chase Hill
15801 Chase Hill Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78256
San Juan Square II
2404 S Calaveras
San Antonio, TX 78207
Panther Springs
16585 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
Charleston Apartment Homes
14555 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Lodge at Timberhill
5544 Timberhill
San Antonio, TX 78238

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio