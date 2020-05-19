Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
13903 SUSANCREST DR
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:25 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13903 SUSANCREST DR
13903 Susancrest Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
San Antonio
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location
13903 Susancrest Drive, San Antonio, TX 78232
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This newly remodeled home is move in ready. Updated baths, kitchen, texture, flooring...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13903 SUSANCREST DR have any available units?
13903 SUSANCREST DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 13903 SUSANCREST DR currently offering any rent specials?
13903 SUSANCREST DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13903 SUSANCREST DR pet-friendly?
No, 13903 SUSANCREST DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 13903 SUSANCREST DR offer parking?
Yes, 13903 SUSANCREST DR offers parking.
Does 13903 SUSANCREST DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13903 SUSANCREST DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13903 SUSANCREST DR have a pool?
No, 13903 SUSANCREST DR does not have a pool.
Does 13903 SUSANCREST DR have accessible units?
No, 13903 SUSANCREST DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13903 SUSANCREST DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 13903 SUSANCREST DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13903 SUSANCREST DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 13903 SUSANCREST DR does not have units with air conditioning.
