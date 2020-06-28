All apartments in San Antonio
139 JETLYN DR
139 JETLYN DR

139 Jetlyn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

139 Jetlyn Drive, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

garage
game room
refrigerator
Spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath conveniently located just off 1604 near UTSA. Open downstairs layout with flex space that could be used for a study/office or game room. Bedrooms separated for added privacy. Refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 JETLYN DR have any available units?
139 JETLYN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 139 JETLYN DR currently offering any rent specials?
139 JETLYN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 JETLYN DR pet-friendly?
No, 139 JETLYN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 139 JETLYN DR offer parking?
Yes, 139 JETLYN DR offers parking.
Does 139 JETLYN DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 JETLYN DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 JETLYN DR have a pool?
No, 139 JETLYN DR does not have a pool.
Does 139 JETLYN DR have accessible units?
No, 139 JETLYN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 139 JETLYN DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 JETLYN DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 139 JETLYN DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 JETLYN DR does not have units with air conditioning.
