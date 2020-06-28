Spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath conveniently located just off 1604 near UTSA. Open downstairs layout with flex space that could be used for a study/office or game room. Bedrooms separated for added privacy. Refrigerator included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 139 JETLYN DR have any available units?
139 JETLYN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.