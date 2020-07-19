Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
13806 SHAVANO PT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
13806 SHAVANO PT
13806 Shavano Point
·
No Longer Available
Location
13806 Shavano Point, San Antonio, TX 78230
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 4 bedroom home located on a large Cul-de-sac. Great location with easy access to Interstate 10 and Loop 1604. Close to USAA, UTSA, La Cantera Mall and many restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13806 SHAVANO PT have any available units?
13806 SHAVANO PT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 13806 SHAVANO PT currently offering any rent specials?
13806 SHAVANO PT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13806 SHAVANO PT pet-friendly?
No, 13806 SHAVANO PT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 13806 SHAVANO PT offer parking?
Yes, 13806 SHAVANO PT offers parking.
Does 13806 SHAVANO PT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13806 SHAVANO PT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13806 SHAVANO PT have a pool?
No, 13806 SHAVANO PT does not have a pool.
Does 13806 SHAVANO PT have accessible units?
No, 13806 SHAVANO PT does not have accessible units.
Does 13806 SHAVANO PT have units with dishwashers?
No, 13806 SHAVANO PT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13806 SHAVANO PT have units with air conditioning?
No, 13806 SHAVANO PT does not have units with air conditioning.
