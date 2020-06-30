138 Morrill Ave

This cozy studio apartment is now available. With all bills paid, including stove, fridge,and microwave. Easy access to HWY 35, HWY 37, and HWY 90. Walking distance to nearby shopping centers, and the Mission. No pets allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
