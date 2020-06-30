All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 138 Morrill Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
138 Morrill Ave
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:30 PM

138 Morrill Ave

138 Morrill Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

138 Morrill Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78214
Thelka

Amenities

all utils included
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This cozy studio apartment is now available. With all bills paid, including stove, fridge,and microwave. Easy access to HWY 35, HWY 37, and HWY 90. Walking distance to nearby shopping centers, and the Mission. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 Morrill Ave have any available units?
138 Morrill Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 138 Morrill Ave have?
Some of 138 Morrill Ave's amenities include all utils included, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 Morrill Ave currently offering any rent specials?
138 Morrill Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Morrill Ave pet-friendly?
No, 138 Morrill Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 138 Morrill Ave offer parking?
No, 138 Morrill Ave does not offer parking.
Does 138 Morrill Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 Morrill Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Morrill Ave have a pool?
No, 138 Morrill Ave does not have a pool.
Does 138 Morrill Ave have accessible units?
No, 138 Morrill Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Morrill Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 Morrill Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Maxwell
1431 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
The Rise
4300 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
Oxford at Estonia
8200 Micron Dr
San Antonio, TX 78251
Oaks on Bandera
1171 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78228
Moxie
901 ackson Keller Drive - 901
San Antonio, TX 78213
Volar
1526 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
The Henry B
11530 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Sereno Park Apartments
3903 SE Military Dr
San Antonio, TX 78223

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio