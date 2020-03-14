All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:30 AM

137 W CARSON ST

137 West Carson Street · No Longer Available
Location

137 West Carson Street, San Antonio, TX 78215
Government Hil

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Come live in a great area with shops, restaurants and fun! Beautiful wood floors. Near the Pearl, SAC & Incarnate Word. Easy access to anywhere.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 W CARSON ST have any available units?
137 W CARSON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 137 W CARSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
137 W CARSON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 W CARSON ST pet-friendly?
No, 137 W CARSON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 137 W CARSON ST offer parking?
No, 137 W CARSON ST does not offer parking.
Does 137 W CARSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 W CARSON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 W CARSON ST have a pool?
No, 137 W CARSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 137 W CARSON ST have accessible units?
No, 137 W CARSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 137 W CARSON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 W CARSON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 137 W CARSON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 137 W CARSON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
