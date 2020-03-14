Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 137 W CARSON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
137 W CARSON ST
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:30 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
137 W CARSON ST
137 West Carson Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Government Hil
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
137 West Carson Street, San Antonio, TX 78215
Government Hil
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Come live in a great area with shops, restaurants and fun! Beautiful wood floors. Near the Pearl, SAC & Incarnate Word. Easy access to anywhere.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 137 W CARSON ST have any available units?
137 W CARSON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 137 W CARSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
137 W CARSON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 W CARSON ST pet-friendly?
No, 137 W CARSON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 137 W CARSON ST offer parking?
No, 137 W CARSON ST does not offer parking.
Does 137 W CARSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 W CARSON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 W CARSON ST have a pool?
No, 137 W CARSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 137 W CARSON ST have accessible units?
No, 137 W CARSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 137 W CARSON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 W CARSON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 137 W CARSON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 137 W CARSON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Allena
1004 Allena Drive
San Antonio, TX 78213
Abode
7600 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Boardwalk Med Center
7838 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Rosillo Creek Apartments
5239 Eisenhauer Rd
San Antonio, TX 78218
Hutchins Palms
535 West Hutchins Place
San Antonio, TX 78221
Pecos Flats
1210 Hunt Ln
San Antonio, TX 78251
Verandas at Shavano
17203 NW Military Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78249
Grand at the Dominion
23910 W Interstate 10
San Antonio, TX 78257
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio