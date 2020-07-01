13647 Coleridge St.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/49c1248041 ---- MOVE IN READY!! Three bedroom home in prime location leasing now! This home is located minutes from San Antonio Airport, 410, 1604, and I-35! Outside the home includes a paved driveway leading to a one car attached garage, and out back the home features a fenced back yard. Inside the home, you\'ll find no carpet throughout, two living areas, and plenty of closet space in the bedrooms. Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory. ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Appliances Included Central Air/Heat No Carpet Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction) Three Bedrooms