Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

13630 Summer Glen

13630 Summer Glen Drive · (210) 826-1616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13630 Summer Glen Drive, San Antonio, TX 78247

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13630 Summer Glen · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
SPACIOUS OAK RIDGE VILLAGE HOME, NORTH EAST I.S.D. - Fantastic Home in Highly-Desirable Oakridge Village Subdivision * Spacious Living Areas w/ Many Upgrades & Features * Two Living Areas, Breakfast Room, Half-Bath, & Kitchen on First Level, All Bedrooms Upstairs * Kitchen Complete w/ Granite Counters, Great Storage, Appliances Included * Secondary/Formal Living Has Fireplace, Outdoor Access to Huge Deck and Back Yard * Large Bedrooms Upstairs, Master Suite w/ Wood Flooring & Full Bathroom, Extra Closet Space * 2-Car Attached Garage w/ Opener * Pets Case-by-Case * North East ISD

(RLNE5914633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13630 Summer Glen have any available units?
13630 Summer Glen has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 13630 Summer Glen have?
Some of 13630 Summer Glen's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13630 Summer Glen currently offering any rent specials?
13630 Summer Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13630 Summer Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, 13630 Summer Glen is pet friendly.
Does 13630 Summer Glen offer parking?
Yes, 13630 Summer Glen offers parking.
Does 13630 Summer Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13630 Summer Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13630 Summer Glen have a pool?
No, 13630 Summer Glen does not have a pool.
Does 13630 Summer Glen have accessible units?
No, 13630 Summer Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 13630 Summer Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 13630 Summer Glen does not have units with dishwashers.
