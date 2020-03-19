Rent Calculator
13603 Riverbank Pass
13603 Riverbank Pass
13603 Riverbank Pass
Location
13603 Riverbank Pass, San Antonio, TX 78023
Arbor at Sonoma Ranch
Amenities
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful one story corner house in Sonoma Ranch, quiet neighborhood, great schools. No carpet in home, community pool, nearby shopping malls/stores.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13603 Riverbank Pass have any available units?
13603 Riverbank Pass doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 13603 Riverbank Pass currently offering any rent specials?
13603 Riverbank Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13603 Riverbank Pass pet-friendly?
No, 13603 Riverbank Pass is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 13603 Riverbank Pass offer parking?
Yes, 13603 Riverbank Pass offers parking.
Does 13603 Riverbank Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13603 Riverbank Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13603 Riverbank Pass have a pool?
Yes, 13603 Riverbank Pass has a pool.
Does 13603 Riverbank Pass have accessible units?
No, 13603 Riverbank Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 13603 Riverbank Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 13603 Riverbank Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13603 Riverbank Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 13603 Riverbank Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
