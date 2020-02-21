Rent Calculator
San Antonio, TX
13539-Dutch Myrtle
13539-Dutch Myrtle
13539 Dutch Myrtle
·
No Longer Available
Location
13539 Dutch Myrtle, San Antonio, TX 78232
Arboretum
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Dutch Myrtle Townhomes - Very Nice 3/2/2 high ceilings, Privacy fenced back yard, covered patio, rear entry garage, home very well maintained. garage door opener etc.
(RLNE5177193)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13539-Dutch Myrtle have any available units?
13539-Dutch Myrtle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 13539-Dutch Myrtle currently offering any rent specials?
13539-Dutch Myrtle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13539-Dutch Myrtle pet-friendly?
Yes, 13539-Dutch Myrtle is pet friendly.
Does 13539-Dutch Myrtle offer parking?
Yes, 13539-Dutch Myrtle offers parking.
Does 13539-Dutch Myrtle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13539-Dutch Myrtle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13539-Dutch Myrtle have a pool?
No, 13539-Dutch Myrtle does not have a pool.
Does 13539-Dutch Myrtle have accessible units?
No, 13539-Dutch Myrtle does not have accessible units.
Does 13539-Dutch Myrtle have units with dishwashers?
No, 13539-Dutch Myrtle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13539-Dutch Myrtle have units with air conditioning?
No, 13539-Dutch Myrtle does not have units with air conditioning.
