Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

13527 Royal Well

13527 Royal Wl · No Longer Available
Location

13527 Royal Wl, San Antonio, TX 78249
College Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5c84a0c02c ----

Min/Max Months: 12/36

*Move In Date 3/18/2019*Security Deposit $1650, Cleaning Deposit $300 *No Pets Allowed*Fantastic Rental*Beautifully Maintained 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home W/ 1 Car Garage*Open Living Room*Island Kitchen W/ Breakfast Area*Stove/Range, Microwave, Dishwasher*Large Open Landing Upstairs*Utility Room Upstairs*Master Bedroom W/ Grand Double Door Entry*Walk In Closet*Full Bath*2 Secondary Bedrooms W/ Full Bath In Hallway*Covered Back Patio W/ Yard*Community Playground*No Pets Allowed*

Rent Includes: Condo/Hoa Fees, Hoa Amenities
Ceiling Fan
Ceramic Tile
Disposal
Stove
Utility Room
Vinyl

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13527 Royal Well have any available units?
13527 Royal Well doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 13527 Royal Well have?
Some of 13527 Royal Well's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13527 Royal Well currently offering any rent specials?
13527 Royal Well is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13527 Royal Well pet-friendly?
No, 13527 Royal Well is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 13527 Royal Well offer parking?
Yes, 13527 Royal Well offers parking.
Does 13527 Royal Well have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13527 Royal Well does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13527 Royal Well have a pool?
No, 13527 Royal Well does not have a pool.
Does 13527 Royal Well have accessible units?
No, 13527 Royal Well does not have accessible units.
Does 13527 Royal Well have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13527 Royal Well has units with dishwashers.

