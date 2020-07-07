13527 Royal Well

Amenities
Min/Max Months: 12/36
*Move In Date 3/18/2019*Security Deposit $1650, Cleaning Deposit $300 *No Pets Allowed*Fantastic Rental*Beautifully Maintained 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home W/ 1 Car Garage*Open Living Room*Island Kitchen W/ Breakfast Area*Stove/Range, Microwave, Dishwasher*Large Open Landing Upstairs*Utility Room Upstairs*Master Bedroom W/ Grand Double Door Entry*Walk In Closet*Full Bath*2 Secondary Bedrooms W/ Full Bath In Hallway*Covered Back Patio W/ Yard*Community Playground*No Pets Allowed*
Rent Includes: Condo/Hoa Fees, Hoa Amenities
Ceiling Fan
Ceramic Tile
Disposal
Stove
Utility Room
Vinyl