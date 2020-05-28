Rent Calculator
Last updated April 11 2019 at 7:53 PM
13517 GEORGE RD
13517 George Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
13517 George Road, San Antonio, TX 78230
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Location, Location, Location. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home near Medical Center, USAA, UTSA, shopping, and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13517 GEORGE RD have any available units?
13517 GEORGE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 13517 GEORGE RD currently offering any rent specials?
13517 GEORGE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13517 GEORGE RD pet-friendly?
No, 13517 GEORGE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 13517 GEORGE RD offer parking?
No, 13517 GEORGE RD does not offer parking.
Does 13517 GEORGE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13517 GEORGE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13517 GEORGE RD have a pool?
No, 13517 GEORGE RD does not have a pool.
Does 13517 GEORGE RD have accessible units?
No, 13517 GEORGE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 13517 GEORGE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 13517 GEORGE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13517 GEORGE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 13517 GEORGE RD does not have units with air conditioning.
