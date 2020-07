Amenities

garage alarm system

Unit Amenities Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

Excellent Condition/ shows Great. This well maintained property is ready for immediate move in. Great location near UTSA, La Cantera, 1604 & I- 10. Nice spacious kitchen area with island & walk-in pantry. Hardwood & Tile Floors Throughout. Tenants can enjoy using the newly installed programmable irrigation system to water the property automatically. Security, the property has an Alarm System to monitoring the access to the property.