Last updated February 24 2020 at 9:22 PM

135 Englewood

135 Englewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

135 Englewood Drive, San Antonio, TX 78213
Dellview

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Great location. Quaint and cozy 1 story 2 bedrooms and 1 bath home. Hardwood floors throughout. Easy access to restaurants, Medical Center, Downtown, HEB etc. Covered parking and outside storage for your extras. Ready for occupancy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Englewood have any available units?
135 Englewood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 135 Englewood currently offering any rent specials?
135 Englewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Englewood pet-friendly?
No, 135 Englewood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 135 Englewood offer parking?
Yes, 135 Englewood offers parking.
Does 135 Englewood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Englewood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Englewood have a pool?
No, 135 Englewood does not have a pool.
Does 135 Englewood have accessible units?
No, 135 Englewood does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Englewood have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Englewood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Englewood have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 Englewood does not have units with air conditioning.

