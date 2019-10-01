1349 N Center St

Amenities

FABULOUS HOME! Newly renovated with central air! - Property Id: 242170



Incredible renovation, close to Dignowity and Downtown, Pearl, Broadway, and AT&T Center. New cabinets and quartz countertops and appliances in kitchen, new tile floor and shower surround in bathroom. Original 1920's hardwoods refinished, new windows, new Central HVAC. Open floor plan with living/dining/kitchen open space. Huge lot and backyard for entertaining. Come and see this amazing home!

No Dogs Allowed



