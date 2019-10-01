All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:38 AM

1349 N Center St

1349 Center Street · No Longer Available
Location

1349 Center Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Jefferson Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
FABULOUS HOME! Newly renovated with central air! - Property Id: 242170

Incredible renovation, close to Dignowity and Downtown, Pearl, Broadway, and AT&T Center. New cabinets and quartz countertops and appliances in kitchen, new tile floor and shower surround in bathroom. Original 1920's hardwoods refinished, new windows, new Central HVAC. Open floor plan with living/dining/kitchen open space. Huge lot and backyard for entertaining. Come and see this amazing home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242170
Property Id 242170

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5774169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1349 N Center St have any available units?
1349 N Center St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1349 N Center St currently offering any rent specials?
1349 N Center St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1349 N Center St pet-friendly?
No, 1349 N Center St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1349 N Center St offer parking?
No, 1349 N Center St does not offer parking.
Does 1349 N Center St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1349 N Center St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1349 N Center St have a pool?
No, 1349 N Center St does not have a pool.
Does 1349 N Center St have accessible units?
No, 1349 N Center St does not have accessible units.
Does 1349 N Center St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1349 N Center St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1349 N Center St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1349 N Center St has units with air conditioning.
