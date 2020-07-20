All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 13430 PURDUE VLY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
13430 PURDUE VLY
Last updated July 14 2019 at 7:32 AM

13430 PURDUE VLY

13430 Purdue Valley · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13430 Purdue Valley, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Close to UTSA, 1604, IH 10. Laminate flooring in LR. Great size LR. Bedrooms upstairs. Only carpet in some closets...other than that laminate & linoleum throughout! This home will not last! Rent to be paid electronically.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13430 PURDUE VLY have any available units?
13430 PURDUE VLY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 13430 PURDUE VLY currently offering any rent specials?
13430 PURDUE VLY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13430 PURDUE VLY pet-friendly?
No, 13430 PURDUE VLY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 13430 PURDUE VLY offer parking?
Yes, 13430 PURDUE VLY offers parking.
Does 13430 PURDUE VLY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13430 PURDUE VLY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13430 PURDUE VLY have a pool?
No, 13430 PURDUE VLY does not have a pool.
Does 13430 PURDUE VLY have accessible units?
No, 13430 PURDUE VLY does not have accessible units.
Does 13430 PURDUE VLY have units with dishwashers?
No, 13430 PURDUE VLY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13430 PURDUE VLY have units with air conditioning?
No, 13430 PURDUE VLY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renata
9939 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Palazzo
5455 Rowley Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Hardy Oak
23975 Hardy Oak
San Antonio, TX 78260
Abacus Alamo Ranch
11788 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253
Pecan Hill
5420 Callaghan Road
San Antonio, TX 78228
1625 Mccullough
1625 Mccullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212
Westover Oaks
7727 Potranco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
The Stella
4835 Lord Road
San Antonio, TX 78220

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio