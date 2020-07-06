All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1343 Butler Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1343 Butler Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 4:48 PM

1343 Butler Drive

1343 Butler Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1343 Butler Drive, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1343 Butler Drive have any available units?
1343 Butler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1343 Butler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1343 Butler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1343 Butler Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1343 Butler Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1343 Butler Drive offer parking?
No, 1343 Butler Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1343 Butler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1343 Butler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1343 Butler Drive have a pool?
No, 1343 Butler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1343 Butler Drive have accessible units?
No, 1343 Butler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1343 Butler Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1343 Butler Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1343 Butler Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1343 Butler Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Saddle Ridge
5711 N Knoll
San Antonio, TX 78240
Colonnade
9898 Colonnade Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Vizcaya
1400 Patricia
San Antonio, TX 78213
Legacy Creekside
7210 Potranco Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
Boardwalk Med Center
7838 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Lila At Oakgate
3500 Oakgate Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Hutchins Palms
535 West Hutchins Place
San Antonio, TX 78221
Trails of Elm Creek
11444 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio