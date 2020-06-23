All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 14 2020 at 2:45 AM

134 WAINWRIGHT ST

134 Wainwright Street · No Longer Available
Location

134 Wainwright Street, San Antonio, TX 78211
South Southwest

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
CUTE REMODEL PERFECT FOR SMALL FAMILY. TILED BATHS WOOD LAMONATE FLOORING IN LIVING AND TILE IN ALL WET AREAS . CARPET IN BEDROOMS . NICE SIZE YARD. AGENT IS OWNER

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 WAINWRIGHT ST have any available units?
134 WAINWRIGHT ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 134 WAINWRIGHT ST currently offering any rent specials?
134 WAINWRIGHT ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 WAINWRIGHT ST pet-friendly?
No, 134 WAINWRIGHT ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 134 WAINWRIGHT ST offer parking?
No, 134 WAINWRIGHT ST does not offer parking.
Does 134 WAINWRIGHT ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 WAINWRIGHT ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 WAINWRIGHT ST have a pool?
No, 134 WAINWRIGHT ST does not have a pool.
Does 134 WAINWRIGHT ST have accessible units?
No, 134 WAINWRIGHT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 134 WAINWRIGHT ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 WAINWRIGHT ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 134 WAINWRIGHT ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 WAINWRIGHT ST does not have units with air conditioning.

