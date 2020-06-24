1339 S FLORES ST

Amenities

LOCATION! Urban loft living near restaurants/shopping & nightlife in the Heart of SouthTown! Ground level corner unit offers floor to ceiling windows & a spacious outdoor patio. Open floorplan boasts large island kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite counters, custom tile backsplash & modern pendant lighting! Spacious master bedroom ste w/large WIC. Close proximity to pool & common areas! 2 Car tandem Carport -a rarity in this area! Enjoy San Antonio's Hottest Neighborhood!! City Bus Line!