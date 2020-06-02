All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated December 13 2019 at 12:03 AM

1332 Onslow St

1332 North Onslow Street · No Longer Available
Location

1332 North Onslow Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Harvard Place - Eastlawn

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
ADORABLE HOME THAT BACKS UPTO JOGGING TRAIL. LARGE BACK YARD AND READY TO MOVE IN. 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH COMPLETELY REMODELED AND READY TO BE ENJOYED. Most qualified applicant accepted We do not run applications over the weekend.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1332 Onslow St have any available units?
1332 Onslow St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1332 Onslow St currently offering any rent specials?
1332 Onslow St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1332 Onslow St pet-friendly?
No, 1332 Onslow St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1332 Onslow St offer parking?
No, 1332 Onslow St does not offer parking.
Does 1332 Onslow St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1332 Onslow St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1332 Onslow St have a pool?
No, 1332 Onslow St does not have a pool.
Does 1332 Onslow St have accessible units?
No, 1332 Onslow St does not have accessible units.
Does 1332 Onslow St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1332 Onslow St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1332 Onslow St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1332 Onslow St does not have units with air conditioning.
