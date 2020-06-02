1332 Onslow St

1332 North Onslow Street, San Antonio, TX 78202 Harvard Place - Eastlawn
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
ADORABLE HOME THAT BACKS UPTO JOGGING TRAIL. LARGE BACK YARD AND READY TO MOVE IN. 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH COMPLETELY REMODELED AND READY TO BE ENJOYED. Most qualified applicant accepted We do not run applications over the weekend.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
