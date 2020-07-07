All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 13315 Ashworth Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
13315 Ashworth Boulevard
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

13315 Ashworth Boulevard

13315 Ashworth Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13315 Ashworth Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78221

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,627 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days af

(RLNE5513657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13315 Ashworth Boulevard have any available units?
13315 Ashworth Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 13315 Ashworth Boulevard have?
Some of 13315 Ashworth Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13315 Ashworth Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
13315 Ashworth Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13315 Ashworth Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 13315 Ashworth Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 13315 Ashworth Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 13315 Ashworth Boulevard offers parking.
Does 13315 Ashworth Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13315 Ashworth Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13315 Ashworth Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 13315 Ashworth Boulevard has a pool.
Does 13315 Ashworth Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 13315 Ashworth Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 13315 Ashworth Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13315 Ashworth Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks on Bandera
1171 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78228
West Oaks
14838 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
The Abbey at Medical Center
5450 Rowley Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Mission Oaks
7575 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Abbey at Copper Creek
11245 Sir Winston St
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Place at Oak Hills
2370 NW Military Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78231
Valencia at Medical
5111 Glen Ridge Drive
San Antonio, TX 78229
OakStone Apartment Homes
2600 NE Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio