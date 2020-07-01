Gorgeous home for the discerning tenant. You will love the large rooms, garden tub, walk-in closet, double vanity, and walk-in pantry. There is recessed lighting and crown molding throughout. NO CARPET!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13310 Alder Creek Dr have any available units?
13310 Alder Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.