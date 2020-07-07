All apartments in San Antonio
1331 Coldwater Dr
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1331 Coldwater Dr

1331 Coldwater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1331 Coldwater Drive, San Antonio, TX 78245
Heritage

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
air conditioning
extra storage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c92b946014 ---- CALL THIS HOME NOW! Two Bedroom, One bathroom with Washer & Dryer connections! This home has an open living area that leads into a kitchen with a refrigerator and stove/oven! The two bedrooms both feature plenty of closet space! In front the home includes a detached two car covered carport with additional storage, and in the back is a fenced yard perfect for a summer night! Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenant&rsquo;s own expense and is not mandatory ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Appliances Included Central Air/Heat No Carpet No Pets Allowed Two Bedrooms Washer & Dryer Connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1331 Coldwater Dr have any available units?
1331 Coldwater Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1331 Coldwater Dr have?
Some of 1331 Coldwater Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1331 Coldwater Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1331 Coldwater Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 Coldwater Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1331 Coldwater Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1331 Coldwater Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1331 Coldwater Dr offers parking.
Does 1331 Coldwater Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1331 Coldwater Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 Coldwater Dr have a pool?
No, 1331 Coldwater Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1331 Coldwater Dr have accessible units?
No, 1331 Coldwater Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 Coldwater Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1331 Coldwater Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

