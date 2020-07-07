1331 Coldwater Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c92b946014 ---- CALL THIS HOME NOW! Two Bedroom, One bathroom with Washer & Dryer connections! This home has an open living area that leads into a kitchen with a refrigerator and stove/oven! The two bedrooms both feature plenty of closet space! In front the home includes a detached two car covered carport with additional storage, and in the back is a fenced yard perfect for a summer night! Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenant’s own expense and is not mandatory ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Appliances Included Central Air/Heat No Carpet No Pets Allowed Two Bedrooms Washer & Dryer Connections