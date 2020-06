Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Renovated second floor unit at the Magnolia Arms Apartments featuring updated kitchen fixtures, granite tops, subway tile back splash, white shaker style cabinets and newer appliances. Refinished hardwoods, updated electric and plumbing fixtures and two inch Venetian blinds add appeal. This unit is sure to please. Coin laundry on site. APPLICANTS MUST BE ABLE TO SHOW GOOD RENTAL HISTORY, STABLE INCOME/EMPLOYMENT AND PASS A CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECK.