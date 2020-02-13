All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:17 AM

133 Brackenridge Ave

133 Brackenridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

133 Brackenridge Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78209
Mahncke Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Model Home, Centrally Located: This former model offers magnificent open concept living, is located in 78209 & is walking distance to The Riverwalk & The Pearl. Loaded w upgrades rooftop deck panoramic views, all wood flooring, plantation shutters, speaker system, alarm w cameras, EcoBee thermostats, custom double stack cabinets, huge kitchen island w storage space & dog den, luxurious master w sitting area, XL shower, dual sink vanity, spacious walk-in closet, garage w A/C & can lights.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Brackenridge Ave have any available units?
133 Brackenridge Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 Brackenridge Ave have?
Some of 133 Brackenridge Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Brackenridge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
133 Brackenridge Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Brackenridge Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 Brackenridge Ave is pet friendly.
Does 133 Brackenridge Ave offer parking?
Yes, 133 Brackenridge Ave offers parking.
Does 133 Brackenridge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 Brackenridge Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Brackenridge Ave have a pool?
No, 133 Brackenridge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 133 Brackenridge Ave have accessible units?
No, 133 Brackenridge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Brackenridge Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 Brackenridge Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
