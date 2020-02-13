133 Brackenridge Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous Model Home, Centrally Located: This former model offers magnificent open concept living, is located in 78209 & is walking distance to The Riverwalk & The Pearl. Loaded w upgrades rooftop deck panoramic views, all wood flooring, plantation shutters, speaker system, alarm w cameras, EcoBee thermostats, custom double stack cabinets, huge kitchen island w storage space & dog den, luxurious master w sitting area, XL shower, dual sink vanity, spacious walk-in closet, garage w A/C & can lights.