San Antonio, TX
13243 Ashworth Boulevard
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

13243 Ashworth Boulevard

13243 Ashworth Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

13243 Ashworth Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78221

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live One Month Rent Free
Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,627 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to c

(RLNE5154205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13243 Ashworth Boulevard have any available units?
13243 Ashworth Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 13243 Ashworth Boulevard have?
Some of 13243 Ashworth Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13243 Ashworth Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
13243 Ashworth Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13243 Ashworth Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 13243 Ashworth Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 13243 Ashworth Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 13243 Ashworth Boulevard offers parking.
Does 13243 Ashworth Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13243 Ashworth Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13243 Ashworth Boulevard have a pool?
No, 13243 Ashworth Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 13243 Ashworth Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 13243 Ashworth Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 13243 Ashworth Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13243 Ashworth Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
