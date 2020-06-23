All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 31 2019 at 1:26 PM

13230 BLANCO

13230 Blanco Road · No Longer Available
Location

13230 Blanco Road, San Antonio, TX 78216

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
dog park
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
dog park
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Come home to a bright community in the North Central area of San Antonio near the airport and 410. The quality apartment homes here feature gourmet kitchens, ceiling fans, plush carpeting, walk-in closets, patio/balconies and nice bathrooms. Community highlights include gated entry, a clubhouse, hot tub, BBQ grills, a dog park, copy and fax services, walking trail access, courtesy patrol, a business center and BBQ area. This community truly stands apart from the rest! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13230 BLANCO have any available units?
13230 BLANCO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 13230 BLANCO have?
Some of 13230 BLANCO's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13230 BLANCO currently offering any rent specials?
13230 BLANCO is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13230 BLANCO pet-friendly?
Yes, 13230 BLANCO is pet friendly.
Does 13230 BLANCO offer parking?
No, 13230 BLANCO does not offer parking.
Does 13230 BLANCO have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13230 BLANCO does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13230 BLANCO have a pool?
No, 13230 BLANCO does not have a pool.
Does 13230 BLANCO have accessible units?
No, 13230 BLANCO does not have accessible units.
Does 13230 BLANCO have units with dishwashers?
No, 13230 BLANCO does not have units with dishwashers.
