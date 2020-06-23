13230 BLANCO

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse dog park bbq/grill dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Come home to a bright community in the North Central area of San Antonio near the airport and 410. The quality apartment homes here feature gourmet kitchens, ceiling fans, plush carpeting, walk-in closets, patio/balconies and nice bathrooms. Community highlights include gated entry, a clubhouse, hot tub, BBQ grills, a dog park, copy and fax services, walking trail access, courtesy patrol, a business center and BBQ area. This community truly stands apart from the rest! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.