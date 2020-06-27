Rent Calculator
13203 REGENCY WAY
Last updated July 15 2019 at 2:55 PM
13203 REGENCY WAY
13203 Regency Way
Location
13203 Regency Way, San Antonio, TX 78249
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Close to Everything! highways, La Cantera, UTSA, USAA, the Medical District and Fiesta Texas.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13203 REGENCY WAY have any available units?
13203 REGENCY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 13203 REGENCY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
13203 REGENCY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13203 REGENCY WAY pet-friendly?
No, 13203 REGENCY WAY is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 13203 REGENCY WAY offer parking?
Yes, 13203 REGENCY WAY offers parking.
Does 13203 REGENCY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13203 REGENCY WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13203 REGENCY WAY have a pool?
No, 13203 REGENCY WAY does not have a pool.
Does 13203 REGENCY WAY have accessible units?
No, 13203 REGENCY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 13203 REGENCY WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 13203 REGENCY WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13203 REGENCY WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 13203 REGENCY WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
