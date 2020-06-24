All apartments in San Antonio
13203 HOPKINS GLADE

13203 Hopkins Glade · No Longer Available
Location

13203 Hopkins Glade, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super Corner Lot*4 Bedrooms*3 full Bath*Secondary Bedroom Down* Hardwood Pergo Flooring Downstairs*Kitchen Tiled*good Size Pantry* Good Size Bedrooms * *Covered Patio in Backyard*Storage shed in Back yard*Sprinker System* Easy excess to IH 10 **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13203 HOPKINS GLADE have any available units?
13203 HOPKINS GLADE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 13203 HOPKINS GLADE currently offering any rent specials?
13203 HOPKINS GLADE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13203 HOPKINS GLADE pet-friendly?
No, 13203 HOPKINS GLADE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 13203 HOPKINS GLADE offer parking?
Yes, 13203 HOPKINS GLADE offers parking.
Does 13203 HOPKINS GLADE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13203 HOPKINS GLADE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13203 HOPKINS GLADE have a pool?
No, 13203 HOPKINS GLADE does not have a pool.
Does 13203 HOPKINS GLADE have accessible units?
No, 13203 HOPKINS GLADE does not have accessible units.
Does 13203 HOPKINS GLADE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13203 HOPKINS GLADE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13203 HOPKINS GLADE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13203 HOPKINS GLADE does not have units with air conditioning.
