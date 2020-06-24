Super Corner Lot*4 Bedrooms*3 full Bath*Secondary Bedroom Down* Hardwood Pergo Flooring Downstairs*Kitchen Tiled*good Size Pantry* Good Size Bedrooms * *Covered Patio in Backyard*Storage shed in Back yard*Sprinker System* Easy excess to IH 10 **
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13203 HOPKINS GLADE have any available units?
13203 HOPKINS GLADE doesn't have any available units at this time.