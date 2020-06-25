All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 132 ARIZONA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
132 ARIZONA
Last updated June 14 2019 at 6:54 AM

132 ARIZONA

132 Arizona · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

132 Arizona, San Antonio, TX 78207
Greater Gardendale

Amenities

air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
Clean and cute 1/1 with central heat and AC, open floor plan, spacious bedroom, extra room (w/o closet), no carpet & great location. Fully fenced yard with mature trees. No pets and no smokers please. Ready for move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 ARIZONA have any available units?
132 ARIZONA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 132 ARIZONA currently offering any rent specials?
132 ARIZONA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 ARIZONA pet-friendly?
No, 132 ARIZONA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 132 ARIZONA offer parking?
No, 132 ARIZONA does not offer parking.
Does 132 ARIZONA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 ARIZONA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 ARIZONA have a pool?
No, 132 ARIZONA does not have a pool.
Does 132 ARIZONA have accessible units?
No, 132 ARIZONA does not have accessible units.
Does 132 ARIZONA have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 ARIZONA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 132 ARIZONA have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 132 ARIZONA has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Benton
6710 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78249
Encore SoFlo
326 South Flores Street
San Antonio, TX 78204
Turtle Creek Vista Apartments
3629 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Lila At Oakgate
3500 Oakgate Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Volar
1526 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
French Place
109 W French Pl
San Antonio, TX 78212
Algarita Lakeside
8555 Laurens Ln
San Antonio, TX 78218
Quarry Townhomes
250 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio