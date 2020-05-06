Rent Calculator
1315 Coldwater Dr
Last updated March 3 2020 at 10:40 AM
1315 Coldwater Drive
Location
1315 Coldwater Drive, San Antonio, TX 78245
Heritage
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2 bedroom home located on a cul-de-sac. Tiled floor and carport garage with storage space. Back yard covered patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1315 Coldwater Dr have any available units?
1315 Coldwater Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 1315 Coldwater Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1315 Coldwater Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 Coldwater Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1315 Coldwater Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 1315 Coldwater Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1315 Coldwater Dr offers parking.
Does 1315 Coldwater Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1315 Coldwater Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 Coldwater Dr have a pool?
No, 1315 Coldwater Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1315 Coldwater Dr have accessible units?
No, 1315 Coldwater Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 Coldwater Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1315 Coldwater Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1315 Coldwater Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1315 Coldwater Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
